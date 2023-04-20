82-year-old WWE legend facing crippling debt and financial ruin; heartbreakingly says he was ripped off

Wrestling is not always the best sport for future financial security, and a WWE Hall of Famer is now facing real-life financial ruin. Abdullah the Butcher is a name that most wrestling fans are familiar with, but despite his fame, it has not paid off for him.

Abdullah the Butcher is a WWE Hall of Famer and a legend of the business. His brutal match style and signature excessive blading have scarred his head permanently. The star wrestled between 1958 and 2010 in a career spanning five decades.

Unfortunately, at 82 years of age, Abdullah is facing financial ruin instead of sitting at home, reaping the fruits of his labor.

In an interview with Click on Detroit, he revealed that despite all the work he put in, he might have nothing very soon, in a heartbreaking update.

“Well, at 82 years old, I sit in my room a lot of times and I say that I’ve worked for nothing. All of what I had worked for in the wrestling business by acting crazy, beating my head against the wall, doing this, doing that -- I might not have nothing pretty soon.”

The wrestler might have wrestled in WWE only a few times, but fans know his legend from everywhere. He said he had been ripped off and was still getting ripped off. A recent report even stated that his wife and his wife's brother had also taken advantage of him.

“You got a lot of people who try to take what you worked all your life for. In my opinion, I’ve been ripped off so bad it’s unbelievable, and [I’m] still getting ripped off.”

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Dark Side of the Ring season 4 will include episodes on:



- Bam Bam Bigelow

- Mike Awesome

- Magnum TA

- Chris Candido and Tammy Sytch

- Abdullah The Butcher

- The Sandman

- Marty Jannetty Dark Side of the Ring season 4 will include episodes on:- Bam Bam Bigelow- Mike Awesome- Magnum TA- Chris Candido and Tammy Sytch- Abdullah The Butcher- The Sandman- Marty Jannetty https://t.co/W9YfqubTdZ

WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah the Butcher found out he was losing $2.3 million

Abdullah could never read or write, so he was never able to find out that he had been summoned to court. As a result, he never turned up when wrestler "Hannibal" Devon Nicholson sued him for giving him Hepatitis C when he shared a blade with him and other wrestlers without their knowledge.

Because he didn't turn up, he lost the case by default, and Hannibal was awarded $2.3 million. Abdullah's manager Malikah Marshall said he was old and didn't realize he had ever been sued.

“His sister called from Canada and said ‘Abdullah, do you realize you lost some lawsuit in Canada?’ And he said ‘What lawsuit?’”

He added that he could not even use an ATM.

“He doesn’t understand how to follow directions. He doesn’t even know how to go to an ATM machine. This is an 82-year-old man. He’s about to lose everything.”

Beaver Does Productions @BeaverDoes

Love they are apart of the fleet. @333VIL Based on wrestlers who were big in Japan, Abdullah the Butcher and Tiger Jeet Singh.Love they are apart of the fleet. @333VIL Based on wrestlers who were big in Japan, Abdullah the Butcher and Tiger Jeet Singh. Love they are apart of the fleet. https://t.co/2yQ2oxpdXh

The WWE Hall of Famer is in a rather bad state as it appears that he soon might not have anything to his name.

Poll : 0 votes