Breaking: WWE NXT's Scarlett and Shotzi Blackheart at SmackDown Live - Reports

It has been reported that two female WWE NXT Superstars are currently at the SmackDown Live tapings. The two stars are Karrion Kross' partner Scarlett and Shotzi Blackheart.

Sean Ross Sapp broke the news via Fightful Select reporting that the pair were at the SmackDown Live tapings, with there being plans for them to compete in a dark match prior to the show.

"We've seen Karrion Kross and Bronson Reed work dark matches and Main Event tapings over the past week or two, but it isn't stopping there. Scarlett and Shotzi Blackheart are both backstage at Smackdown tonight, and they were planned to compete in a dark match"

There's no news yet as to whether or not the two NXT women were competing in a dark match, and if so who their opponents might have been, but stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further developments!

WWE calling up other NXT talent for RAW and SmackDown?

As Sapp mentioned, other NXT talent like current NXT Champion Karrion Kross and current NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed were backstage for last week's SmackDown and this week's RAW.

During the RAW taping, the pair made their main roster debuts when they took part in matches for WWE's Main Event tapings.

Bronson Reed took on Drew Gulak and Karrion Kross faced Shelton Benjamin, with both NXT Superstars getting wins over their more experienced main roster opponents.

Another WWE Draft is allegedly on its way

With a large number of recent talent releases and a WWE draft allegedly on its way, there's every chance that WWE is preparing a number of main roster callups.

With that in mind, Shotzi Blackheart and Scarlett might be in contention to bolster the women's divisions on either RAW or SmackDown. And Bronson Reed and Karrion Kross are possibly being added to the men's division on the red or blue brand.

