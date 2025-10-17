It's almost time to say goodbye to John Cena, but another 2-time WWE Champion will be bidding farewell in 2026 as well. WWE is reportedly planning a huge retirement tour for another star after Cena is done. It is time to say goodbye to AJ StylesAs per reports from Lucha Libre Online, AJ Styles is now preparing to say goodbye to fans in a big way. The company is reportedly planning a retirement tour for Styles in 2026. This will be the star's last year as an in-ring competitor and the idea is for the company to give him a chance to bid farewell on his own terms.This comes after John Cena's retirement tour was the focus of 2025, as with only four days left for the star, his time is now almost up. It appears that it is Styles' turn next. It remains to be seen whom he faces before the end of this.&quot;WWE is expected to hold a sort of &quot;retirement tour&quot; for AJ Styles in 2026. This will be the Phenomenal One's last year as an active competitor in the ring. It's beautiful to see that WWE is giving him the opportunity to say goodbye on his own terms and conditions 👏👏👏&quot;AJ Styles spoke about retiring from WWE in 2026Styles confirmed on the Crown Jewel KickOff show that he was going to be saying goodbye to all his fans next year. He confirmed, after years of speculation, that he was finally going to be hanging up his boots next year in 2026. When the star is done, the star will no longer be an active wrestler.&quot;In 2026, I will retire.&quot;Whether the retirement tour will be confined to the company or not remains to be seen, given the star has several well known rivals scattered throughout different wrestling promotions. Whether this is something that leads to even more partnerships, be it one time, or regular, it will be something worth seeing as Styles' legendary career will be coming to an end, once the year is done.