Brock Lesnar and controversial WWE star reportedly set to feature at 2023 Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber

It has been reported that Brock Lesnar and recently 'fired' WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley will both feature at the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber Premium Live Events in early 2023.

Brock and Bobby have been going at one another both physically and verbally for a lot of 2022 with both stars having picked up a win against the other. Brock's last WWE appearance came at Crown Jewel in November, where he beat Lashley via a roll-up.

According to a recent report from Xero News the two multi-time WWE Champions will feature in some capacity at the company's first two Premium Live Events next year.

"Brock and Lashley are currently both booked for the Rumble and Elimination Chamber PLE in some capacity."

Bobby Lashley has been on a war path ever since he lost to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, with The Almighty star firmly believing that Lesnar robbed him of a victory.

Wrestling veteran on Brock Lesnar's reported WrestleMania opponent

Wrestling News recently reported that The Beast is set to face the current Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER next April on the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on his podcast Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the pro wrestling veteran analyst shared his thoughts on the potential matchup between the Austrian and Brock Lesnar.

"It would help Gunther, especially if Brock is into it and helps get him over. Even though they're completely different people and completely different styles, they're two of the only guys in WWE that really should work with each other. They're two of the only guys that are never phony or goofy or winking at people. They're completely legitimate in how they act as themselves and what they do." H/T Sportskeeda

Since arriving on WWE's main roster this past April, the Austrian star has impressed company higher-ups and fans alike with his hard-hitting vintage in-ring style.

