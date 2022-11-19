Brock Lesnar could face 6-time WWE Champion in a first-time-ever dream match at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Brock Lesnar is sure to be wrestling at WrestleMania 39, but who will his opponent be? There have been rumors that Stone Cold Steve Austin will be involved in this year's show as well and might even return to the ring for a match. The two ideas being floated are that either he will face a younger talent like Baron Corbin or Austin Theory, or he might have a dream match against John Cena or Brock Lesnar.

Steve Austin returned to in-ring action this year at WrestleMania when he faced Kevin Owens. He had been retired for 19 years before finally agreeing to make a comeback. While his match against Owens was believed to be a one-off, The Rattlesnake could be getting ready to lace a pair of boots yet again.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, there is definitely something in the works for Austin's return match. However, it is being kept a secret for now. He stated that while the obvious idea is for him to face an upcoming star like Austin Theory and beat him, a dream match between him and Brock Lesnar could also be happening:

''Austin vs. Lesnar would be gigantic business wise but I’d be more trepidatious on that one, but it’s not like the two of them don’t have great respect for each other.''

Brock Lesnar vs Stone Cold is 20 years in the making

A match between Austin and Lesnar was set to take place in 2002. However, Austin was unhappy with how the match was booked and chose to walk off instead of facing The Beast Incarnate. The match between the two never happened, as Stone Cold retired from in-ring action soon after.

The report also stated that apart from Lesnar, John Cena could also be under consideration for a match against Austin. Meltzer noted that it would be better to have these two megastars facing each other instead of Cena competing against Austin Theory as initially planned.

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : Who would you want Stone Cold to face? Brock Lesnar John Cena 0 votes