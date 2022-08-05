Brock Lesnar and major star reportedly pushed for WWE to allow them to use a banned move

It was revealed that Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle pushed WWE officials to unban overhead throws when they faced each other during the early 2000s.

The dangerous move has returned to prominence as of late, as Brock Lesnar used it on The Usos at SummerSlam 2022. It was stated that the spot ended up being a scary situation as both Jey and Jimmy Uso accidentally landed on their heads.

The overhead throw was also what caused Big E's serious neck injury, which he sustained in a SmackDown match against Ridge Holland in March. Interestingly enough, the wrestling maneuver has been on and off WWE's banned list over the years.

Dave Meltzer stated that the dangerous move was prohibited several years ago before Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle got the green light to utilize it in their match. Here's what was revealed in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"There was a scary situation late in the Reigns-Lesnar match where Lesnar did overhead throws on both Usos. Both nearly landed on their heads from the throw and one looked scary bad," noted Dave Meltzer. "This is the same move that could have paralyzed Big E and broke his neck in two places. They had banned the move in the early 2000s but Lesnar and Kurt Angle really pushed to allow it again."

Brock Lesnar's WWE status after SummerSlam

The closing stages of the Last Man Standing match saw Brock Lesnar battle multiple outside interferences, including The Usos' attack. The Undisputed Tag Team Champions escaped their beatdown without a severe injury and proceeded to help Roman Reigns bury the Beast Incarnate underneath the ringside debris.

Despite losing an action-packed clash against The Tribal Chief, Lesnar put in one of his most impressive performances ever and acknowledged the fans during a heartfelt post-match angle.

Fans initially speculated that Brock might have hinted at an in-ring retirement after SummerSlam. However, the 10-time World Champion has been advertised for a massive future WWE event and will be back once the creative team comes up with his next big storyline.

How would you like to see WWE introduce Lesnar when he is ready to return? Sound off in the comments section below.

