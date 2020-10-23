Brock Lesnar might have just made a deal with a company outside WWE

As revealed by EA, the upcoming Halloween Vanity pack of UFC 4 will feature Brock Lesnar as a downloadable character. Brock Lesnar is one of the three fighters available to play from the game's updated roster, with the others being Askar Askarov and Jennifer Maia.

PC: EA.

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that, based on the newest development, Brock Lesnar might have made a deal with either the UFC or Electronic Arts for the game.

Meltzer stated the following:

Brock Lesnar has been added to the new EA Sports UFC 4 video game, so that means he must have made a deal with UFC or EA for the game

Brock Lesnar's current status

As we all know, Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent as his WWE contract expired at WrestleMania 36, and there is no news on what's next for the former WWE Champion.

When will he return to WWE? Could he go back to UFC? Well, a legendary UFC Hall of Famer believes that we should be prepared to see the Beast Incarnate fight again for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Brock Lesnar has also expressed his desire to have a super fight against Jon Jones. However, age is not on Brock Lesnar's side, and Vince McMahon would also not make things easy by potentially offering a deal so good that he may not be able to refuse.

Paul Heyman revealed during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani that Brock Lesnar would do what Brock Lesnar wants to do. All we can do it to wait for Brock Lesnar to make his next move.

As noted on several occasions in the past few months, Vince McMahon is expected to begin the contract negotiations with Brock Lesnar when the WWE feels it's the right time to get him back.

At the moment, Brock Lesnar is a free agent who would be open to all kinds of offers. While UFC does sound like a challenge he would love to sink his teeth into, WWE would be the safest option to pursue for the Beast Incarnate.

Nonetheless, the MMA faithful can fulfill their desires of seeing Brock Lesnar inside the Octagon via the UFC 4 game.