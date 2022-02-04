Brock Lesnar was originally planned to 'destroy' everyone in the Royal Rumble except former WWE champion - Reports

Brock Lesnar won his second Royal Rumble this year. The Beast Incarnate entered at number 30 and laid waste to everyone in the ring. However, as per original plans, he was supposed to 'destroy' everyone in the match other than Drew McIntyre.

The former WWE champion eliminated multiple superstars, including Randy Orton, Riddle and Shane McMahon, before eventually eliminating Drew McIntyre to win the Rumble. Lesnar took less than three minutes to toss McIntyre out of the ring.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that as per the original plan, Brock Lesnar was supposed to bulldoze through everyone in the ring when he entered, apart from Drew McIntyre. McIntyre and Lesnar were supposed to have a solid competition before McIntyre finally got eliminated.

''The original plan for the Rumble was for Lesnar to destroy everyone except give something to McIntyre before beating him. Lesnar was going to do what he wanted but Lesnar put McIntyre over huge in 2020 in both angles and at Mania and did not have an issue with it. They did a face-off basically to call attention to their 2020 program, but had little time because the show had to be off the air at the four-hour mark because of PPV [which still exists] and some international commitments so they were very low on time,'' said Meltzer.

What's next for Brock Lesnar?

The Beast Incarnate is set to face Bobby Lashley and five other men inside the Elimination Chamber later this month. He will then go on to face Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match at WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer also stated in his report that WWE has not yet taken the call of the match between the two being a title vs title match. He said that while Vince McMahon is leaning towards it, the final decision hasn't been taken yet.

Edited by Prem Deshpande