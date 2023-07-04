Brock Lesnar reportedly set for a major angle on RAW after missing WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Brock Lesnar has been feuding with Cody Rhodes since the latter's loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. According to PWInsider, Lesnar is expected to reignite his feud with The American Nightmare on this week's RAW.

Previously, reports suggested that The Beast Incarnate would appear at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. At the show, Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio, as Lesnar opted not to interfere in the match.

However, things could change on this week's RAW, with Lesnar reportedly set for his major return to TV. There are indications of him re-starting his feud with Rhodes.

Lesnar and Rhodes currently have a win against each other. At Backlash, The American Nightmare was victorious. However, The Beast Incarnate got back on winning terms at Night of Champions.

Cody Rhodes urged Brock Lesnar to accept his challenge

Cody Rhodes recently asked Brock Lesnar to accept his challenge to a third match between the two men.

Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, The American Nightmare said:

"I would love it, absolutely love it, if Brock Lesnar would come back to work. I'd absolutely love it. I don't think he's going to, though. Initially, we said hey, I'll be in every city, right? I gave him my dates, right? I'm about to post those dates again for July. I give them every date. I think Brock's annual hiatus might be, who knows."

The former AEW star continued:

"I'm not saying Brock is afraid of me because I really don't think Brock is afraid of anybody, he's Brock Lesnar. But Brock may not want to get back into this. He defeated me at Night of Champions. A lot of people would like to go out on a whim and go out on a high. That may be it for Brock, but I'd love it if Brock came back because, to me, it's so weird to leave it at one on one. We'll see if not Brock, that's a more interesting question. What happens and who's next and what's next?"

Rhodes and Lesnar could potentially face one another in a match at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

Would you like to see Lesnar vs. Rhodes III? Sound off in the comments section below.

