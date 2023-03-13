Brock Lesnar's plan with top WWE name was off the table by December - Reports 

Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania plans with Gunther were reportedly off the table by December.

Brock Lesnar was just involved in an epic rivalry with Bobby Lashley that saw Lashley come out on top. Following their last match at WWE Elimination Chamber, Lashley is now feuding with Bray Wyatt while Lesnar is set to face Omos at WrestleMania 39.

Prior to these plans, it was rumored that Brock was supposed to be involved in a storyline with Gunther for WrestleMania 39.

However, Fightful Select is now reporting that Gunther WrestleMania plans were set in stone in December and his match against Brock was off the table.

"Gunther's WrestleMania plans have been solidly in place since about December. We've been told that by the time the world found out about the possibility of Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther, it was already off the table," per Fightful Select.

Kurt Angle thinks it's time for Brock Lesnar to build younger talent

Ever since his debut, Lesnar has been a force to be reckoned with. He is unstoppable and has destroyed several opponents on his way to becoming WWE's top star.

However, he is in the latter stages of his career and has already accomplished so much. Therefore, Kurt Angle said on The Kurt Angle Show that since Lesnar's career is winding down, it is time for him to start giving back to the business.

"Well, I think it's a great idea. You have to remember Brock [Lesnar] is near the end of his career, and Omos is near the beginning of his career. Brock's always been in these main event matches with all the top guys. I think now he's at the point in his career where he has to start giving back and not being at these top-level matches for World Championships but trying to build other talent, and I think it's a great idea," said Kurt Angle. [H/T: Fightful]

Brock Lesnar and Gunther would've been an epic showdown for the ages that fans would've loved to see. Let's hope we get to see it sometime in the future.

