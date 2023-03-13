"He has to start giving back" - WWE Hall of Famer claims it is time for Brock Lesnar to build younger talent

Brock Lesnar made his pro wrestling debut 20 years ago and is nearing the end of his career. Many superstars put over younger talents as they near their retirement, and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes it is time for The Beast Incarnate to start giving back to the business.

The former Universal Champion was in a rivalry with Bobby Lashley up until Elimination Chamber. Lashley shockingly eliminated Lesnar during the Men's Royal Rumble match, and The Beast wanted revenge.

Last month at Elimination Chamber, Lashley appeared to have the match won once he applied The Hurt Lock, but Lesnar hit The All Mighty with a low blow to end the bout via disqualification.

Lashley has since moved on to a feud with Bray Wyatt, while Lesnar recently accepted Omos' challenge for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer said Brock Lesnar's career is winding down, and he likes the idea of Lesnar wrestling young talent in marquee matches as a way to elevate them.

Angle noted that Omos is at the beginning of his WWE career, and it is time for Brock Lesnar to start giving back to the business.

"Well, I think it's a great idea. You have to remember Brock [Lesnar] is near the end of his career, and Omos is near the beginning of his career. Brock's always been in these main event matches with all the top guys. I think now he's at the point in his career where he has to start giving back and not being at these top-level matches for World Championships but trying to build other talent, and I think it's a great idea," said Kurt Angle. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE star MVP loses his jewelry after attack by Brock Lesnar

MVP currently serves as Omos' manager and was recently subjected to a beatdown from Brock Lesnar during a VIP Lounge segment on WWE RAW.

Montel Vantavious Porter offered Lesnar a toast during the February 27 edition of RAW but opted to spit the drink in The Beast's face instead. He immediately regretted the decision as Lesnar planted MVP with an F5 in the middle of the ring.

Following the attack, MVP took to Twitter to claim that he lost one of his diamond earrings after the F5 and jokingly asked fans for donations.

"I lost one of my relatively new diamond earrings taking that F5 in the VIP "Longue". Anyone want to donate to a fund to buy me a new set?😔," tweeted MVP.

MVP @The305MVP

Anyone want to donate to a fund to buy me a new set? twitter.com/WWE/status/163… WWE @WWE



#WWERaw The Beast #BrockLesnar agrees to take on @TheGiantOmos at #WrestleMania before taking down @The305MVP on the "VIP Longue." The Beast #BrockLesnar agrees to take on @TheGiantOmos at #WrestleMania before taking down @The305MVP on the "VIP Longue."#WWERaw https://t.co/XhRAOf5iqq I lost one of my relatively new diamond earrings taking that F5 in the VIP "Longue".Anyone want to donate to a fund to buy me a new set? I lost one of my relatively new diamond earrings taking that F5 in the VIP "Longue".Anyone want to donate to a fund to buy me a new set?😔 twitter.com/WWE/status/163…

The Beast Incarnate has had an incredible career and looks to have a lot left in the tank. It will be interesting to see if Brock Lesnar starts taking more losses to build younger talent, or is back in the main event shortly.

Would you like to see Omos defeat Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes