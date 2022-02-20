Details on Brock Lesnar going off-script at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 – Reports

Brock Lesnar entered the Elimination Chamber last night and conquered the field to become the WWE Champion again. We now have a report on a scary unplanned spot involving The Beast Incarnate during the match.

The Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship also included Riddle, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and Austin Theory. Unfortunately, Lashley was unable to compete and was taken out of the match. When two pods were left to open, Lashley's pod was selected but he wasn't in it. Instead of waiting before his turn, Lesnar smashed through his pod to enter the match.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, The Beast Incarnate legitimately smashed through the chamber door, and it wasn't a planned spot:

"Brock Lesnar smashed through a legitimate Elimination Chamber door to enter the EC match and we are told that was not a planned spot. That is one scary man."

WWE announced a massive stipulation for Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38

Brock Lesnar dominated the field inside the Chamber as he eliminated all the remaining four competitors in the match. The ending saw Lesnar climb to the top of a pod and F5 Austin Theory to the floor in a scary spot. He then pinned Theory to become the new WWE Champion, his 10th world title reign in WWE.

The Beast Incarnate won the Men's Royal Rumble Match last month and had announced he'll be challenging Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. Following Lesnar's WWE Championship victory at Elimination Chamber, the WrestleMania match between the two has officially been made a "winner takes all" match for the Universal and WWE title.

Fans are speculating if WWE will merge both the world titles and have a single world champion across both brands.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Brock Lesnar becoming the new WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win the "winner takes all" match at WrestleMania 38? Roman Reigns Brock Lesnar 89 votes so far