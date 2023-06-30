Brock Lesnar set up for enormous role at Money in the Bank in possible spoiler - Reports

Brock Lesnar is reportedly set to return to WWE at Money in the Bank this week following a month-long absence.

The Beast Incarnate was last seen at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia last month where he collided with Cody Rhodes for the second time. He defeated the latter via referee stoppage after locking him in the Kimura Lock. They had their first match at Backlash, which saw The American Nightmare emerge victorious via pinfall. After his loss to the former Universal Champion, Rhodes sent the former an invitation to show up anywhere to confront him.

According to WRKD Wrestling, WWE has plans for Brock Lesnar to make a surprise return at Money in the Bank to set up a match against Cody Rhodes. Their third bout is expected to take place at SummerSlam, and it'll reportedly have a stipulation.

WWE veteran Vince Russo thinks Cody Rhodes should invade Brock Lesnar's house

The Beast Incarnate is yet to respond to The American Nightmare's challenge for a fight. Since both stars hold a victory over the other, Cody Rhodes wants to go one more round with The Conqueror to determine a decisive winner.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that he would've booked the former AEW wrestler to invade Brock Lesnar's house since the latter doesn't want to come to RAW.

"Cody got derailed by Lesnar and he was in a program with Lesnar. Then he started the whole thing, Lesnar doesn't want to come to RAW because he's afraid of me. That's where again if Vince Russo is writing, now I'm going to Brock's house. Guess what, Brock don't come to me, I'm going to Brock's house. You mean to tell me even if this is Brock's time off, he won't film something at his house, not wanting to leave home? Cody could have stalked him around Texas. That's what I would've done," he said.

Cody is currently scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank in a singles match. It'll be interesting to see whether Brock Lesnar will cost him the match.

