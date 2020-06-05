Brock Lesnar's WWE return reportedly revealed

When will Brock Lesnar return to WWE after his loss at WrestleMania 36?

The Beast Incarnate has not been seen on WWE television since The Show of Shows

Brock Lesnar lost the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36

Former Universal and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has not been seen on WWE television since his loss at WrestleMania 36 to Drew McIntyre. The Beast Incarnate, who featured a lot from the start of the year till his WrestleMania match, may not return until August, as per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer revealed that Lesnar will return to the WWE at SummerSlam, even if there is no crowd.

This news was earlier reported by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue, who revealed that WWE officials are currently optimistic about seeing fans return to arenas and that we could see Lesnar return at SummerSlam.

"In news for the summer around August time, the WWE, with now everything changing as per state by state, as per the COVID-19 pandemic, the WWE is feeling optimistic that August might be in time to have the crowds back and have a show at an arena. Brock Lesnar has been penciled in for an appearance if they are able to open in time for SummerSlam. We may be seeing The Beast Incarnate back sooner than we think."

Brock Lesnar's 2020 in WWE

Brock Lesnar has had a decent year so far in WWE, which began at Royal Rumble, where he put on a fantastic performance in the men's Royal Rumble match. That match set the stage for a huge clash with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, where he did his bit to put over the Scottish Psychopath.

Lesnar has been credited by McIntyre for helping him put on a great story and has applauded the genius of The Beast.

Perhaps we could have more great storytelling in store for us in the future if Brock Lesnar does return at SummerSlam in August this year.

SummerSlam will take place on August 23, 2020.