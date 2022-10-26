Bron Breakker next WWE NXT title challenger could be surprising main roster superstar - Reports

Bron Breakker's next challenger might be former United States Champion Apollo Crews, as Crews has stated his intention to go for the WWE NXT Championship.

In 2014, Apollo Crews signed with the company and began working on the black and gold brand. He was quickly moved to the main roster where he was stuck in the tag team division with Titus O'Neil. During the Pandemic Era, Crews rose to prominence in the company.

He won the United States Championship on RAW and the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown in less than 12 months. Earlier this year, Crews returned to NXT where he began feuding with Grayson Waller. Speaking to WWE Digital, the star explained what's next for him on the brand:

"The real reason why I came back to NXT is what my focus is now, and do you know what that is?" Crews asked. "I'm gonna say it anyway, that is the NXT Championship." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It is highly likely that Crews will end up facing Breakker in the near future. However, there is a possibility that Breakker might not be the champion when Crews gets a shot at the title.

Bron Breakker defeated Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh at TakeOver Halloween Havoc

Earlier this year, Bron Breakker climbed to the top of the mountain as he defeated Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship. Unfortunately, he lost the title to Dolph Ziggler less than two months later. He regained the gold when he beat Ziggler on the RAW after WrestleMania 38.

Since then, Breakker has been one of the most dominant champions we've ever seen on the brand. After a change in the regime, fans expected Bron Breakker to lose the title and head towards the main roster. However, it seems like there is more in store for Breakker on NXT.

Earlier this month, he began feuding with the returning Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh, who became the number one contender by defeating Tyler Bate. The stage was set for a Triple Threat match for the NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc.

In the closing moments of the match, Breakker hit Dragunov with a spear to win and retain the title. It will be interesting to see what Breakker does next on the developmental brand before he makes his inevitable move to the main roster.

