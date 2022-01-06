Carmella dealing with several nagging injuries - Reports

Carmella, one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, is currently working hurt.

If you noticed that 'Mella never once tagged in during her and Zelina Vega's title defense on WWE RAW against Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H., there's a good reason for that.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, 'Mella is currently doing her best to work through some undisclosed injuries that are limiting her in-ring physical activity.

While she was never tagged in on RAW, her other recent appearances on WWE programming saw a limit of her overall physical activity in any given match or storyline. WWE talents who spoke to Johnson put over 'Mella's toughness of trying to gut it out and get through her injuries without taking time off.

Carmella is working through injuries

Knowing that Carmella has been working through these injuries for weeks now, one has to question why WWE hasn't just had her and Zelina Vega drop the tag team titles so she can take time off and heal from these injuries before the road to WrestleMania truly kicks off.

With the Royal Rumble at the end of the month, one would believe if you aren't physically cleared to take bumps, you surely won't be cleared to be tossed over the top rope.

The WWE women's tag team division has gone through many changes in the years since introducing the titles. There isn't one real team on either RAW or SmackDown left from the teams that were around when this division got started. Perhaps it would have been better to just leave these titles down in NXT instead of creating a second set of women's tag team titles.

What are your thoughts on Carmella's injuries? Do you think WWE should have had her and Zelina Vega drop the titles on RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

