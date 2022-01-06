×
Create
Notifications

Carmella dealing with several nagging injuries - Reports

A WWE titleholder is dealing with some injuries at the moment.
A WWE titleholder is dealing with some injuries at the moment.
Matt Black
ANALYST
comments icon 1
Modified Jan 06, 2022 04:14 AM IST
Rumors

Carmella, one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, is currently working hurt.

If you noticed that 'Mella never once tagged in during her and Zelina Vega's title defense on WWE RAW against Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H., there's a good reason for that.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, 'Mella is currently doing her best to work through some undisclosed injuries that are limiting her in-ring physical activity.

While she was never tagged in on RAW, her other recent appearances on WWE programming saw a limit of her overall physical activity in any given match or storyline. WWE talents who spoke to Johnson put over 'Mella's toughness of trying to gut it out and get through her injuries without taking time off.

Carmella channeled her inner Ripley. #WWERaw(via @WWE) https://t.co/HbN0kDpDDs

Carmella is working through injuries

Knowing that Carmella has been working through these injuries for weeks now, one has to question why WWE hasn't just had her and Zelina Vega drop the tag team titles so she can take time off and heal from these injuries before the road to WrestleMania truly kicks off.

With the Royal Rumble at the end of the month, one would believe if you aren't physically cleared to take bumps, you surely won't be cleared to be tossed over the top rope.

The WWE women's tag team division has gone through many changes in the years since introducing the titles. There isn't one real team on either RAW or SmackDown left from the teams that were around when this division got started. Perhaps it would have been better to just leave these titles down in NXT instead of creating a second set of women's tag team titles.

The royal reign continues for @TheaTrinidad & @CarmellaWWE!#WWERaw https://t.co/W8MltCqNkG

Also ReadArticle Continues below

What are your thoughts on Carmella's injuries? Do you think WWE should have had her and Zelina Vega drop the titles on RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Genci Papraniku
comments icon 1
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Should Carmella take time off to heal from her injuries?

Yes

No

13 votes so far

comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी