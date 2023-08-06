Cathy Kelley breaking down in tears during SummerSlam interview has confused stars and officials backstage - Reports

Several big SummerSlam moments have made the news, but an interesting pre-show interview involving Cathy Kelley and Paul Heyman has caught everyone's eye. Kelley was visibly emotional during the chat with Heyman hours before the SummerSlam PLE aired, and the interviewer has now reportedly gotten praise for her reaction.

The WWE Exclusive was shot outside the arena in Detroit and had Paul Heyman explaining why Jey Uso stood no chance against Roman Reigns. Heyman sadistically spoke about Reigns unleashing his dark side in a war against his family, and he also involved Cathy Kelley in the conversation by saying she also might have a gloomy past.

An overwhelmed Kelley was in tears by the end of the interview, and as reported by Ringside News, she "got a ton of praise" for being involved in the promo angle with Paul Heyman revolving around SummerSlam.

There is, however, some confusion behind the scenes as talents and officials aren't sure whether Cathy Kelley getting teary-eyed was a shoot.

WWE stars are reportedly inquiring about the segment, and it was noted that Heyman's promo seemed to have had an enormous impact on her:

"We were told that, "no one knows if that was a shoot or not, she's not telling anyone, and all the talent is asking because the promo was so hot." In the end, Heyman's promo might have struck an emotional chord with her," revealed RSN.

What happened in the main event of SummerSlam 2023?

Doubting The Wiseman is futile, and SummerSlam proved to be another example. As Paul Heyman predicted, Roman Reigns prevailed over his cousin and retained the titles of The Tribal Chief and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The headlining match went on for an astonishing 37 minutes, featuring many twists and turns before the finish. It was Roman Reigns' first singles title match since WrestleMania 39, and he indeed had to work for the win against a determined Jey Uso.

The former tag team champion was close to dethroning Reigns before Jimmy Uso appeared and pulled his brother, preventing him from getting a career-defining pinfall victory.

Jimmy betraying Jey has begun a new chapter in the Samoan saga that genuinely doesn't seem to have an end in sight.

Was Roman going over Jey the right call? Sound off in the comments section below.

