Chad Gable is a backup plan; 46-year-old absent WWE Superstar is plan A to dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 40 - Report

Gunther has held on to the Intercontinental Championship for over five hundred days. As champion, the Ring General had one of his best bouts against Chad Gable on WWE RAW. According to a report, the Alpha Academy member is a backup plan for WrestleMania this year with Brock Lesnar the plan A.

WWE is currently identifying who will step up to the Ring General next. According to a report, there are six WWE Superstars in the running to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship in the coming weeks. It looks like none of them may be able to dethrone the Intercontinental Champion if a recent rumor is to be believed.

According to Xero News, the Imperium leader will hold on to the Intercontinental Championship until WrestleMania 40. Initially, WWE wanted to have Brock Lesnar win the title at WrestleMania 41 under a different scenario, but will try to get the Beast onboard for WrestleMania 40. If plans with Brock Lesnar do not work out for WrestleMania next year, Chad Gable may be a backup plan.

Who will become the next Intercontinental Champion?

"Gunther holds till Mania. Brock was option A with the view in mind that they could also do it at 41 in a different scenario, if they can't do Lesnar at 40 - Chad Gable was discussed recently as backup plan, officials super high on Gable and think him dethroning Gunther at WM would be a star making moment."

How many times have Gunther and Chad Gable faced each other?

Chad Gable became one of the Ring General's most fierce competitors after the WWE Universe realized the amount of strength he possesses. Gable and the Ring General have battled on three occasions on live TV.

Their first bout was a non-title match that the Intercontinental Champion won. The match between the two was so well received that WWE had to book them in a rivalry for two more matches. Gable beat the champion via countout in their second outing while Gunther retained his Title in their third televised match on WWE RAW.

