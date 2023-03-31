Change in plans for Bray Wyatt's new stable in WWE - Reports

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE to a tremendous ovation. While fans were excited initially, and his promos were captivating, things have gone off the rails a bit since then. In a recent report, it was noted that a potential faction for him might not come to fruition in the near future.

Bray's return to his hunting ground was preceded by the Firefly Fun House characters coming to life, which led many to speculate that Eater of Worlds could once again lead a faction. Among the rumored names for the faction were ROH alums Vincent and Dutch.

The duo were spotted in attendance for NXT and even attended tryouts for the Stamford-based promotion. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that the company had plans to bring in the duo as members of the rumored Wyatt 6 faction. However, the pair didn’t receive any offers from the company.

"In addition to Vincent and Dutch not getting WWE contracts, it seems that plans for them went away with that. It was reported that WWE had plans to bring them in for Bray Wyatt’s stable, but now it’s described as a 'wait-and-see situation.'”

Bray Wyatt is currently absent from WWE programming

While Bray Wyatt returned to WWE with a ton of hype, his second stint has not been on the level fans would have hoped for. The former Universal Champion has competed in just one televised match since returning, which was against LA Knight at Royal Rumble. The Mountain Dew Pitch Black match between the two also received a lot of flak.

The Eater of Worlds was set to take on Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. However, Wyatt's sudden disappearance from TV programming has resulted in the match getting nixed. It was later reported that Wyatt is dealing with an undisclosed health issue that has kept him off the Road to WrestleMania, and the star's status for the Show of Shows is up in the air.

Bobby Lashley, meanwhile, is set to compete in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on this week's SmackDown. The All Mighty is currently without an opponent at WrestleMania 39. However, he has assured fans multiple times that he will make his presence felt at the biggest wrestling event of the year.

