Change in plans for WWE RAW - Reports

According to the latest reports, there was a massive change in plans for WWE RAW involving Kevin Owens.

The Prizefighter and Sami Zayn had a good run as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions since capturing the title from The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

However, at Payback 2023, Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Finn Balor capitalize over Sami and KO to become the new tag team champions.

After a disappointing night at Payback PLE, the former Universal Champion was also pulled from this week's RAW. Since the Red brand show kicked off with a heartfelt reconciliation moment between Jey Uso and Zayn, Owens was nowhere to be found, which was even confirmed by his tag team partner.

The latest reports from PWInsider suggest that while the 39-year-old star was not at RAW, he was backstage in Charlotte, NC. KO was slated to face JD McDonagh in a singles match at one point "late in the day."

Instead of the former Universal Champion, Sami replaced his tag team partner to take on McDonagh. Despite being backstage, Kevin Owens not appearing for the match hints at an unrevealed plan change.

A major change in plans for WWE Superstar Spectacle

World Wrestling Entertainment is coming to India after a long time, featuring its Franchise Player, John Cena, for the first time ever.

Earlier, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were scheduled to put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Indus Sher (Veer Mahan & Sanga).

However, this match-up has been officially changed by the Stamford-based promotion, followed by the results of Payback 2023. Since Sami and The Prizefighter lost their tag title to Priest and Balor, they no longer have a championship to put on the line.

The company has updated its WWE Superstar Spectacle match card, stating Veer and Sanga will go against KO and Sami in an exhibition non-title tag team match.

Wrestling fans were excited to witness a bout for the tag team gold, but now that has been put behind them. No titles will be defended at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on September 8.

What did you think about WWE pulling Kevin Owens from RAW at the last minute?

