Charlotte Flair advertised for upcoming episode of SmackDown amid WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has been advertised for an upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown amid her hiatus from the Stamford-based company.

The Queen got injured during a match against Asuka on the December 8, 2023, edition of SmackDown. Flair was injured after falling from the top rope while trying to execute a move. The former WWE Women's Champion tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus and had to undergo surgery.

Flair has been absent from WWE television since. However, the Women's Grand Slam Champion is working hard on her recovery and can often be seen posting social media updates while training.

The March 29, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown is scheduled to air from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The official website of Mohegan Sun has included Charlotte Flair's picture in its banner advertising the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer makes huge claims following Charlotte Flair's injury

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is one of Charlotte Flair's biggest fans. He has often praised his daughter for her in-ring abilities.

Speaking to Casual Conversations, the 75-year-old praised The Queen for her ability to keep improving. The Nature Boy referred to Charlotte as the best worker in the business:

"She's the best worker in the business. Man or woman. She can do stuff Rey Mysterio does. She is the best worker in the business, male or female. She never politics. In this horrible world of politics in the business, she doesn't kiss anybody's a**. She just gets better every day," Flair said.

Expand Tweet

The 16-time World Champion claimed that Charlotte's return from injury would be the greatest storyline of all time:

"She'll come back from this injury, it's stressing her out because she hasn't been hurt in a long time, but she's so muscled up. She'll come through the surgery, they'll put some stem cells in her, she'll come back, and it'll be the greatest storyline of all time. She and Bayley, IYO, Asuka. There are more people for her to wrestle. She has so much going on. I'm not knocking any of the other girls. Someone has to be the best, that's just the way it is."

With Charlotte advertised for the upcoming edition of SmackDown way ahead of her expected return, it will be intriguing to see if The Queen appears on television on March 29.