Charlotte Flair may miss SummerSlam, expected return date revealed

Charlotte Flair seems to be taking a hiatus for a long time.

Charlotte Flair injured her shoulder on WWE RAW this week.

Charlotte Flair was injured this week

This past week on WWE RAW, Charlotte Flair was scheduled to challenge Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Earlier in the night, Flair interrupted Nia Jax's promo, and the two WWE Superstars got into a brawl.

When their fight was broken up, The Queen made her way to the back while clenching her arm. The injured arm played a huge role later in her match against Asuka when The Empress Of Tomorrow locked The Queen in the Asuka Lock, forcing Flair to submit.

Charlotte Flair to undergo surgery

It was earlier reported that Charlotte Flair would undergo surgery but not for her shoulder. The entire scenario was played out so that WWE could write The Queen off WWE TV until she is fine. Meltzer had also reported that Flair might be back for SummerSlam.

However, Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT has his sources saying something different.

“Sources have told talkSPORT that Flair will be taking an extended break from WWE. The 34-year-old has been a constant on the show for years now and she is going to be taking some personal time and having some surgery. The idea is that she will return around Royal Rumble season next year, but if a good story pops up before then – around Survivor Series – she would be open to return later this year. Our sources said: “There’s a 0 percent chance Charlotte returns for SummerSlam.”

Today marks a special day for Asuka. The Empress Of Tomorrow has officially tapped out all four members of the WWE Horsewomen.

As of today, @WWEAsuka has officially TAPPED OUT all 4 Members of the WWE Horsewomen.



- VS Sasha Banks: Raw-January 29th, 2018.

- VS Bayley: Raw-February 5th, 2018.

- VS Becky Lynch: Royal Rumble-January 27, 2019.

- VS Charlotte Flair: Raw-June 22nd, 2020. — Platinum Machina 🇦🇬 🛡 (@PlatinumMachina) June 23, 2020

Now that Charlotte Flair is off WWE TV, Asuka has one less Superstar to worry about. But with the absence of one Horsewomen has led to another eyeing Asuka's WWE RAW Women's Championship. Asuka is set to face Sasha Banks at Extreme Rules for the RAW Women's Championship.

The Boss challenged The Empress Of Tomorrow this week after her team's successful Title defence against The IIconics. She wants the feeling that Bayley Dos Straps has when she holds the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship at the same time.