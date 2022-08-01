Charlotte Flair reportedly spotted at non-WWE event after missing SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was reportedly spotted backstage at Ric Flair's Last Match.

Legendary pro-wrestler Ric Flair recently competed in the final match of his career. He teamed up with AEW star and his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to compete in a a tag team match against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

This was the final match of Ric Flair's career and he picked up the win alongside Andrade. Following the match, fans in the audience expressed their gratitude with a standing ovation as the veteran walked out of the arena.

Latest reports claim that his daughter and multi-time champion, Charlotte Flair, was present backstage during the event. WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Mick Foley were seated in the audience, with The Deadman being accompanied to the event by his wife and WWE legend Michelle McCool as well as their daughter.

Many had been hoping that Charlotte's flair would be present backstage at SummerSlam, but the latest reports suggest that was not the case.

WWE played Charlotte Flair promo during SummerSlam 2022

The Queen's last televised appearance was at WrestleMania in April. She put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match and lost the title following a grueling encounter.

Following the show, it was confirmed that Charlotte sustained an injury and will be out of action. She then took a break during which time she tied the knot with long-term fiance, Andrade El Idolo.

Although she was not at SummerSlam, a compelling promo documenting Charlotte Flair's decorated career was played during the show. This led to speculations about her potential return after nearly four months. However, as of this article, there is no concrete update on Charlotte's return.

