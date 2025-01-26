Charlotte Flair WrestleMania 41 plans reportedly revealed

Charlotte Flair has been out of action for more than a year. However, she is expected to return soon, and her WrestleMania 41 plans have reportedly been revealed.

Charlotte Flair has been sidelined from the ring since she suffered an injury during her match against Asuka on the December 8, 2023, episode of SmackDown. It was later reported that she had suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. After spending over a year on the sidelines, Flair is gearing up for an in-ring return. WWE have even started airing vignettes of her during their weekly shows eventually announcing that she would be making her return during the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

It also looks like plans may be in motion for her regarding WrestleMania 41. According to reports from Fightful Select, WWE is planning to have Charlotte Flair face Tiffany Stratton at The Show of Shows. These two women have often been compared to each other, and even the Women's Champion has shown interest in facing Flair during numerous interviews.

Stratton has been on a meteoric rise ever since she made it to the main roster. She won the Money in the Bank briefcase and then successfully cashed it in to become the WWE Women's Champion.

Bill Apter predicts that Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will be the final two women in the Royal Rumble Match

Alexa Bliss hasn't stepped foot inside a WWE ring since January 2023. During this time, she gave birth to her daughter and has been focused on her family. Many people thought that Bliss would be part of The Wyatt Sicks but that didn't happen. However, there are rumors that she could make her return during the Royal Rumble this year.

Speaking on Smack Talk, Bill Apter predicted that Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will be the final two women remaining in the Royal Rumble Match this year.

"It could be Alexa [Bliss] and Charlotte [Flair] in the end," Apter said. [5:12 - 5:14]

It will be interesting to see if The Queen can win the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match on February 1.

