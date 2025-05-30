Chelsea Green legitimately injured - WWE future and backstage reaction - Reports

Chelsea Green was legitimately injured last week. The WWE star has been dealt a severe blow. Now, there's a report on her condition and future, along with the backstage reaction to how she has handled the injury.

Fightful Select has put out a report on Chelsea Green's current condition. The star suffered an injury last week at Saturday Night's Main Event show, where she faced Zelina Vega in the Women's United States Championship match. During the course of the bout, Vega went to hit the 619, but things went wrong, and it ended with a bloodied Green, losing and holding her nose. She broke it during the botched move.

According to the report, even after breaking her nose, she didn't waste any time and went straight to filming content for the company backstage. She got checked out, and it was confirmed that Green had indeed broken her nose. Those backstage said that Green not only managed the situation well but also did so with a positive attitude despite the injury. The fact that Chelsea Green also used the injury for a storyline on WWE's social media only added to the respect she garnered from her handling of the injury - impressing quite a few people backstage.

The report went on to say that Green had suffered a clean break in her nose, and it was not her first. On top of that, as to her future after the injury, she is not expected to miss any TV time at all, and may use a face mask to return to action immediately.

