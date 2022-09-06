Ciampa reportedly gets his first name back on tonight's RAW 

It seems like Ciampa may be the latest in the group of WWE Superstars to get their first names back.

On tonight's RAW, he was shown as 'Tommaso Ciampa' on the title card when The Miz was being interviewed backstage by Sarah Schreiber.

Twitter user @LeCatchClub posted the screen grab where Ciampa's full name can be seen.

Since Triple H took over the reins of WWE's creative team following Vince McMahon's retirement, he has been making many changes that include bringing back a lot of Superstars' first names.

The former NXT Champion debuted on WWE RAW when McMahon was running things and had to drop "Tommaso" from his name a few days after his said debut.

Melissa @melissax1125 🏻 THANK THE LORD THEY GAVE TOMMASO BACK TO CIAMPA THANK THE LORD THEY GAVE TOMMASO BACK TO CIAMPA 🙏🏻

Name changes became prevalent in the Stamford-based promotion after it was reported that the higher-ups did not want superstars to use their real-life names or ring names that they had in the independent circuit.

It remains to be seen if The Blackheart getting his first name back will be a permanent decision from WWE as no official confirmation has been made as of this writing.

Are you happy to see the former NXT Champ getting his name back on RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy