Clarification on uncertainty over WWE RAW future despite Netflix deal - Reports

WWE recently made a groundbreaking announcement, stating that its flagship show Monday Night RAW will be moving to Netflix starting January 2025. However, there was uncertainty about the streaming platform of the Red brand show for the last three months of 2024.

The USA Network's deal with the Stamford-based promotion to air RAW is set to expire at the end of September 2024. As per a previous report by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, an NBC official informed that the USA Network won't telecast the Monday Night show post-September 30, leaving the brand without a home till the start of next year.

Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer recently provided an update on the possible course of action by the Stamford-based promotion. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer revealed that the company is set to announce the streaming platform for the last three months of 2024.

"WWE told me that they will make an announcement relatively soon about that. So I guess they have something - what it is, I don’t know. Maybe they will go into Netflix early,'' said Meltzer.

The wrestling journalist thinks that Netflix will sign an early deal with World Wrestling Entertainment, but that's not confirmed.

"I asked about that and the way it was phrased to me was, we can't tell you cause we are gonna make the announcement, but the announcement is coming pretty soon." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Expand Tweet

Xavier Woods sent a message after a brutal match on WWE RAW

New Day members Kofi Kingston and Woods were on a path to redemption and wanted to punish Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser on this week's RAW.

However, the contest between the two teams ended in a double countout and the action spilled into the arena. The closing moments saw Kingston and Woods putting Imperium members through the table.

Taking to Instagram, the former WWE Tag Team Champion sent a message to their rivals stating that the latter had to be reminded of ''who we are.''

"Had to remind them who we are...," Woods wrote.

Check out the 37-year-old star's post below:

The wrestling world will have to wait for the official announcement by World Wrestling Entertainment for the Monday Night show post-September 2024.

Do you think Netflix will sign an early deal for WWE RAW? Sound off in the comment section below.