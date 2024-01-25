Former WWE champion sends message following brutal match on RAW

A WWE Superstar recently sent a message on social media following a brutal match on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Xavier Woods.

The New Day is currently involved in a blood feud against Imperium over the past few weeks. It all started when Kofi Kingston accidentally injured Giovanni Vinci during a tag team match on the Day 1 edition of RAW, causing the bout to be stopped mid-way. It also forced the latter out of action for a couple of weeks.

The following week, Kaiser went up against Kofi Kingston in a singles match, which ended in a double countout as the Imperium member brutalized his opponent outside the ring. However, the very next week, Xavier Woods tried to return the favor as he tried to do the same in a singles match against Ludwig Kaiser and was disqualified.

On this week's edition of WWE RAW, the two teams locked horns in a tag team match. Once again, the bout ended in a double countout. The two teams, however, continued brawling outside and ended with The New Day putting their opponents through a table.

Xavier Woods recently took to Instagram to send a message to his rivals. The former WWE Tag Team Champion shared multiple images and clips from the match, which show The New Day gaining the upper hand over Imperium:

"Had to remind them who we are...," wrote Woods.

You can check the Instagram post below:

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for both teams, with Kofi Kingston poised to face Gunther for his WWE Intercontinental Championship next week on RAW.

Veteran wrestler believes WWE's The New Day needs to evolve

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan was asked about his opinion on The New Day. He responded by saying that the faction had been successful by being funny. However, he believes that it is time for the team to evolve from it:

"They turned it [gimmick] around, they made it successful, they made it funny. I remember going to Dallas to WrestleMania [32] and all I could hear was New Day Rocks, everywhere. All I saw was New Day shirts. I was like, Wow these guys are about to explode."

Expand Tweet

The WCW legend added:

"But I just think that they milked it as much as they can. This has been like an eight-year gimmick, bro. They've milked it as much as they or more. They've milked it as much as they can and it is time that they evolve because they're very creative."

