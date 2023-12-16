The New Day has remained an entertaining act in WWE for nearly a decade, which started under Vince McMahon's old regime in 2014. Recently, a wrestling veteran shared his opinion of the popular act and believes they need to make a major change instead of leaving the company.

Earlier this year, WCW legend Konnan appeared at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, where he inducted Rey Mysterio into the illustrious group before his grudge match against Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. Konnan hasn't appeared on television since the induction.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, Konnan was asked about his opinion of the stable and questioned if they are creatively done with the promotion after over nine years with the same gimmick. Here's what the veteran said.

"They turned it [gimmick] around, they made it successful, they made it funny. I remember going to Dallas to WrestleMania [32] and all I could hear was New Day Rocks, everywhere. All I saw was New Day shirts. I was like, Wow these guys are about to explode." [From 2:50 to 3:06]

Konnan compared their rise to LA Knight and gave his opinion on what the duo should do next in the promotion:

"But I just think that they milked it as much as they can. This has been like an eight-year gimmick, bro. They've milked it as much as they or more. They've milked it as much as they can and it is time that they evolve because they're very creative." [From 03:15 to 03:30]

The veteran firmly believes that the gimmick needs to evolve as it has run its course with the promotion.

What has The New Day been up to on WWE RAW?

Last year, The New Day had an entertaining run on the developmental brand where Woods and Kingston won the NXT Tag Team Championship from Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline 2022. After losing the titles to Gallus, the duo returned to WWE's main roster.

Later, they joined RAW and feuded with McRiddle (Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle) and The Viking Raiders. Unfortunately, both were a dead end as Erik got injured and Riddle was released from WWE. However, the duo continued to entertain fans who tuned in to watch the red brand.

Over the past few weeks, they were back working in the tag team division and went head to head with some new and old teams. Recently, they lost a tag team turmoil match on WWE RAW to the Creed Brothers.

