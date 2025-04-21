Clarity on Randy Orton's opponent at WrestleMania 41; former WWE star Rusev's status reportedly revealed

The WWE Universe is buzzing in a major way as WrestleMania 41 Sunday kicks off. Randy Orton is set to return to The Grandest Stage of Them All later tonight against a mystery opponent. Rusev, Aleister Black, and many others have been rumored for a WrestleMania comeback, but now sources have provided a potential update from Las Vegas.
The Apex Predator was originally scheduled to face longtime friend and foe Kevin Owens at The Showcase of the Immortals this year, but an injury forced KO off the card. Orton was then booked in an Open Challenge for Night Two of WrestleMania 41, with the list of rumored opponents including names like Nick Aldis, Solo Sikoa, Ludwig Kaiser, The Redeemer, and the former Malakai Black.
The Bulgarian Brute reportedly will not be returning at WrestleMania 41 to answer Orton's Open Challenge, unless there is some sort of swerve. Fightful Select added that Rusev is still in Vegas, as is Becky Lynch, but one source said the former TNT Champion is not expected to be the mystery opponent.
It remains to be seen who will be revealed as Orton's opponent. Other names rumored to face the veteran include Joe Hendry, Uncle Howdy, and Shane McMahon, among others from inside and outside of WWE.
The Man has not been confirmed for a WrestleMania return either, but she is expected by most within WWE to replace Bayley and team with Lyra Valkyria against Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. While not confirmed, Fightful noted that this was the expectation.
