CM Punk-John Cena WWE segment suddenly edited - Reports

A bunch of edits were made to tonight's WWE SmackDown segment featuring CM Punk and John Cena. Fans are aware that the show was marred by power issues.

On SmackDown tonight, CM Punk and Cena came face-to-face one last time before their Undisputed WWE Title match at Night of Champions 2025. Punk wore the Dr. of Thugonomics attire in an attempt to troll Cena, and received a positive reaction as well.

Some edits were made to tonight's show as per Fightful Select. They stated that a source in WWE confirmed there was additional crowd noise in the United States broadcast, and Punk's lines were edited out to cut any miss. One WWE production source also acknowledged that last night's show was a very busy one between the power issues and the main event segment editing. The report also confirmed that the source personally was excited for the move to two hours for SmackDown from next week.

The segment was well received by fans in attendance, and CM Punk's jibes at Cena were met with massive pops. In a few hours, these two WWE legends will collide in a blockbuster title match at Night of Champions, with the winner's waist being adorned with the top prize.

