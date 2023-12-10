CM Punk reportedly set for a major appearance alongside legendary 24-time champion at WWE show!

CM Punk is reportedly set to make a major appearance alongside former champion Triple H at a WWE show.

Punk hasn’t had the best relationship with WWE over the years. He has taken every opportunity to take shots at the company, even after joining AEW.

However, as his relationship with AEW and its talent broke down, Punk was fired by Tony Khan in September 2023. This sparked rumors of a WWE return, which was dismissed by Triple H. However, The Second City Saint made his shocking return at Survivor Series: WarGames. He has since appeared on both RAW and SmackDown.

This past week on the blue brand, he hinted that he would be speaking with Shawn Michaels over the weekend to keep his options open regarding which brand he will sign with.

The Straight Edge Superstar recently also posted on his Instagram stories that he had missed his flight and is in Bridgeport, where NXT Deadline is set to take place tonight.

Fightful Select is now confirming that both CM Punk and Triple H are at the venue of NXT Deadline tonight. However, neither appearance has been officially advertised by the company.

It remains to be seen if Punk will make an appearance at NXT Deadline after these teases.

Do you think CM Punk will show up at NXT Deadline? Sound off in the comments section.