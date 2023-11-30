CM Punk's backstage reaction to his WWE RAW promo being cut short due to Randy Orton vs. Dominik Mysterio - Reports

A recent report has revealed WWE Superstar CM Punk's alleged backstage reaction to his RAW promo being cut short due to Randy Orton vs. Dominik Mysterio running longer than expected.

CM Punk made a surprise return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The Straight Edge Superstar also appeared on the latest episode of the red show. He cut an incredible promo in the show's closing moments. However, according to a recent report by PWInsider, Punk's segment was cut short due to Orton's match against Dominik going overtime.

"As far as the promo, we are told that the initial plan was for a longer promo that would have given Punk more time, but timing issues led to the Randy Orton vs. Dominik Mysterio match going longer than initially planned, so Punk's time was cut. This is something that regularly happens on live WWE TV. So, it was a more abbreviated promo than initially planned."

A recent report by Fightful Select has revealed how CM Punk reacted to the development. Although The Second City Saint has been involved in many backstage controversies over the years, he was reportedly calm about the situation. Punk was fine with his promo being cut short due to time constraints.

CM Punk is reportedly a free agent in WWE, just like Randy Orton

CM Punk and Randy Orton returned to World Wrestling Entertainment on the same night at Survivor Series: WarGames. The duo then appeared on the following episode of RAW.

After the show, the Stamford-based promotion announced that The Viper would attend this week's SmackDown episode as well. According to a recent report by PWInsider, The Straight Edge Superstar is also listed as a free agent on the internal roster, meaning he can appear on any brand, just like Orton.

"CM Punk doesn't have a brand. Internally, on the WWE roster, Punk is listed as a 'free agent,' which would mean Punk can pop up on any of the brands."

While Orton has already said on RAW that he will go after The Bloodline, Punk's next move has yet to be revealed.

Do you think The Second City Saint will be on this week's SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes