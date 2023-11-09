CM Punk's official WWE profile recently updated - Reports

WWE reportedly made an update on CM Punk's profile page on its official website.

CM Punk's run in All Elite Wrestling ended abruptly following another backstage incident at AEW All In. The former WWE Champion got into a scuffle with Jack Perry. It led to him being subsequently terminated from the wrestling promotion. Since he departed from the company, rumors regarding his return to WWE have been making the rounds.

Several wrestling fans took to their Twitter accounts to share screengrabs of the recently updated profile of CM Punk on WWE's official website. The Stamford-based company has reportedly updated the former World Heavyweight Champion's alumni profile on its website.

Since The Best in the World left AEW, multiple things have led to speculations regarding a potential move to WWE. It, however, remains to be seen if any of it will lead to Punk's return to his former workplace.

Booker T shares his opinion on CM Punk's return to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. expressed his thoughts regarding Punk's return to the Stamford-based company. The former World Heavyweight Champion believes that the possibility of Punk returning should not be ruled out.

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that every superstar who has left WWE, irrespective of the issues, has returned to the company someday:

"The thing is also, I'm gonna go out on a limb here, I'm not gonna put it past WWE hiring him back. I don't know. I can't say. But I do know that just about everybody that's left WWE has come back no matter what problems they've had. Even, you know, The Ultimate Warrior, which I don't think anybody thought The Ultimate Warrior would come back because he was more hated than Ahmed Johnson [laughs]. The only person who didn't come back Ahmed Johnson because he's a lowdown, notorious, lying, piece of you know what," Booker T said.

