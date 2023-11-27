Cathy Kelley asks interesting question following CM Punk’s WWE return

WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley asked an interesting question on social media following CM Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The recently concluded premium live event saw the Chicago crowd go wild as hometown superstar CM Punk made a return to WWE after almost a decade to end the show. The 45-year-old returned to professional wrestling in 2021 when he made his debut on the August 20 edition of AEW Rampage.

CM Punk's run in All Elite Wrestling came to an abrupt end earlier this year following another backstage incident at AEW All In. The former WWE Champion got into a scuffle with Jack Perry, which led to his termination from the wrestling promotion.

Cathy Kelley took to her Instagram account to ask an interesting question after the premium live event. The SmackDown backstage interviewer posted two pictures of herself and asked the WWE Universe if she was no longer the coolest employee of the company who hails from Chicago and returned after leaving the wrestling promotion:

"does this mean i’m no longer the coolest @wwe employee from chicago who left and then came back," she wrote.

For those who don't know, Cathy Kelley parted ways with WWE in 2020 and eventually returned in October 2022.

Cathy Kelley opens up on leaving WWE in 2020

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Cathy Kelley opened up on the details of her departure from WWE in 2020. The backstage interviewer admitted that she was dealing with mental health issues at the time.

She revealed how messing up on live TV affected her mental space. At the time, Kelley believed that she needed to part ways with the company.

"It was really challenging [leaving WWE]. I think at the time, I said it was for reasons of to pursue other things and I still believe I could have pursued all of those things within WWE. But, I felt at the time, I really needed to step away. My mental health had really declined. I’ve struggled with depression and panic attacks, anxiety, basically from high school-on, on and off and it was really tough. Like I said, I felt like the initial week of messing up on live TV kind of loomed over me for a while. But, I struggled to try to get to that place that I wanted to be at which is being the backstage interviewer on one of the main shows," she said.

