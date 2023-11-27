Former WWE champion shares cryptic update following CM Punk's return

A former WWE champion recently shared a cryptic update on social media following CM Punk's return to the Stamford-based company at Survivor Series: WarGames. The name in question is former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

CM Punk and WWE shocked the professional wrestling world at the recently concluded premium live event as the Best in the World returned to the Stamford-based company in his hometown. The Chicago crowd could barely hold in the excitement when Punk's theme music started playing after the completion of the main event.

Shayna Baszler took to her Twitter account to share a cryptic message with her followers. The 43-year-old posted the famous 'What a time to be alive' template from the American animated sitcom, The Simpsons. This social media update from the former NXT Champion seems to be directed at the historic premium live event, which saw great matches, well-executed returns, and record ticket sales.

You can check out Shayna Baszler's Twitter post below:

Shayna Baszler believes former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey is under-appreciated

Shayna Baszler won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Ronda Rousey earlier this year. The Queen of Spades, however, attacked the latter in a championship match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. As a result, the duo lost the titles.

Baszler's vicious assault on her tag team partner led to a feud between the two former mixed martial artists. Shayna defeated The Baddest Woman on the Planet in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam. It was Ronda Rousey's last match in WWE before she parted ways with the company in October.

During an interview with WrestleZone, Shayna Baszler talked about the unnecessary hate Ronda Rousey faces. She defended the former Women's Champion, claiming that the latter is under-appreciated:

"I think Ronda Rousey is, I think she’s under-appreciated. I think people like to hate her for whatever reason, and it’s been that way in MMA — it’s because she doesn’t mince her words. People like to, because they don’t like her personally, they like to try to erase what she’s done for women’s sports, women’s combat sports, the UFC & WWE. They like to minimize that just because they don’t like her personally and I think that’s a shame. I might not be on the best terms [with her], but I will never deny that she did a lot for women’s combat sports. I think she’s under appreciated in some sense.”

