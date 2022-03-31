Potential update on Cody Rhodes' big WWE return - Reports

Recent backstage reports have hinted at problems with former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' big return at WrestleMania 38.

Ever since his exit from AEW, there have been rumors about Rhodes finally coming back to his former company after six years. It is being speculated that he will face Seth Rollins at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Dave Meltzer recently revealed that people close to Cody Rhodes believe that he could back out of WrestleMania 38. He had previously stated that The American Nightmare would directly appear at The Show of Shows, similar to how The Hardy Boyz returned in 2017.

Meltzer noted that although there is a chance that he might back out, he expects Cody Rhodes to be Rollins' surprise opponent at WrestleMania.

"Depending on who it is, it better be somebody good because…everyone expects it and they kind of have to deliver it I suppose. If it's not him, it's his choosing, it's not theirs. They believe it's him. They believe that's the guy. If for whatever reason he backs out because he's going to back out, I don't expect that to happen, but I know people close to him who do so what the hell. We'll have to see how it plays out." [h/t WrestlingNews.co]

Drain Bamager #BlackpoolCombatClub @DrainBamager Interesting tidbit from Dave Meltzer: While he believes Cody Rhodes will be at WrestleMania, he said people close to him are saying it’s possible that he will back out of it.



LMFAO, what is even going on with Cody? Interesting tidbit from Dave Meltzer: While he believes Cody Rhodes will be at WrestleMania, he said people close to him are saying it’s possible that he will back out of it.LMFAO, what is even going on with Cody? https://t.co/dgkuRO17zJ

Earlier reports also claimed that Rhodes has signed a deal with WWE and is expected to return sooner rather than later.

Seth Rollins finally gets his match at WWE WrestleMania 38

Despite several attempts, Seth Freakin' Rollins did not have a match at WWE WrestleMania until earlier this week. He was then called for a meeting by Vince McMahon, who revealed that he had a surprise opponent for The Architect at WrestleMania.

The WWE chairman didn't disclose any names but insisted that he would handpick the superstar that will face Seth Rollins at the premium live event this weekend.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



The opponent will be of Vince McMahon's choosing and we'll find out who that is when Seth is in the ring!







(via @wwe)

Seth Rollins is getting a match at WrestleMania!The opponent will be of Vince McMahon's choosing and we'll find out who that is when Seth is in the ring! #WrestleMania (via @wwe) Seth Rollins is getting a match at WrestleMania!The opponent will be of Vince McMahon's choosing and we'll find out who that is when Seth is in the ring!👀 👀 👀#WrestleMania (via @wwe)https://t.co/kUVsdMfea5

Who do you think will be Rollins' opponent at WrestleMania 38? Sound off in the comments!

Wrestling's hottest power couple reunites on WrestleMania weekend. More details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande