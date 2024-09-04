Cody Rhodes and CM Punk top major WWE list - Reports

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and RAW Superstar CM Punk are arguably two of the biggest babyfaces on the roster. The two former AEW stars reportedly topped a major list at the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

The Stamford-based company organized its first premium event in Germany last Saturday. The show aired live from Uber Arena, Berlin, in the presence of a sold-out crowd of over 13,000 fans. The event broke the record for the highest-grossing arena show in the wrestling promotion's history, which was set earlier this year at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select recently took to his X (FKA Twitter) account to claim Cody Rhodes and CM Punk were the top two merchandise sellers at the German Premium Live Event. He also revealed that The American Nightmare took the top spot when a user asked who among the two topped the list.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk won their respective matches at WWE Bash in Berlin

Cody Rhodes defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in the opening contest of the premium live event. Halfway through the contest, Rhodes tweaked his allegedly already injured knee. KO teased turning heel and going after the bad knee but decided against it.

The bout eventually ended with The American Nightmare hitting Owens with the Cross Rhodes for the fourth time to secure the win and retain the title. Despite the challenger teasing to turn against his on-screen friend, the two embraced after the match.

Later on the show, CM Punk locked horns with Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match. The two arch-rivals put forth a physical back-and-forth contest, which ended with The Second City Saint securing the win and reclaiming his cherished bracelet with his wife and dog's name engraved.

On the following edition of Monday Night RAW, Punk claimed his rivalry with McIntyre was over and would love to turn his attention to the world Heavyweight Champion Gunther. However, The Scottish Warrior showed up in a hoody to brutally assault CM Punk. The Best in the World needed medical attention after the attack and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital.

With Punk and McIntyre sharing one win each so far, the two might settle their heated rivalry with a final match at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen who will come out at the top once everything is said and done.

