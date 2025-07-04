Cody Rhodes confirmed to be part of MAJOR project outside WWE - Reports

Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest stars in the WWE. Now, he will be part of a project outside the company.

Ever since returning to WWE a couple of years ago, Cody Rhodes has been the poster boy of the company. He has been a regular feature on TV and was on the receiving end of a major push. All the success he has had in recent years has opened up the American Nightmare to more opportunities outside the company. It was reported that Cody was in talks to portray the character of Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter live-action movie.

Deadline.com is now reporting that the deal is finalized, and the former WWE Champion will play the role of Guile in Street Fighter. The American Nightmare will also be seen in the new Naked Gun movie, which stars Liam Neeson.

Cody Rhodes opens up about upcoming SummerSlam match

Cody Rhodes won the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions 2025 by defeating Randy Orton in the final. By doing so, he has earned the right to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. This will be the first time these two men lock horns in a singles match since WrestleMania 41.

During his recent appearance on Busted Open 24/7, Cody said that he couldn't promise he'd win back the title, but he was looking forward to the match against Cena.

"I don't want to go as far as making any promises, but I can tell you, the goal with SummerSlam is if people felt a certain way about WrestleMania, I would put that all on my back and take all the credit and responsibility for perhaps not feeling satisfied. I'd like to get him to the finish line with SummerSlam. Very much looking forward to doing this dance again," Rhodes said.

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes will win back the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

