Cody Rhodes lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. He wants to rewrite the ending at SummerSlam.

The American Nightmare won the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia by defeating Randy Orton in the final. This means he will challenge The Cenation Leader at The Biggest Party of the Summer for the gold.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open 24/7, Cody Rhodes said he won't promise that he'll win back the Undisputed WWE Title, but he's looking forward to challenging for it again at SummerSlam.

"I don't want to go as far as making any promises, but I can tell you, the goal with SummerSlam is if people felt a certain way about WrestleMania, I would put that all on my back and take all the credit and responsibility for perhaps not feeling satisfied. I'd like to get him to the finish line with SummerSlam. Very much looking forward to doing this dance again," Rhodes said.

You can check out the clip below:

Sam Roberts on a potential Cody Rhodes heel turn

WWE analyst Sam Roberts discussed a recent clip of Cody Rhodes talking about a potential heel turn and shared his thoughts on the matter. Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts stated:

"Cody was a heel because he wouldn't be a heel in AEW because people were ready for it, and he wouldn't do it. 'I'll never turn.' They booed him, and he said, 'I'll never turn,' and it made them boo him more. So, technically, not turning heel made him a heel," Roberts said.

He added:

"I don't think Cody [Rhodes] was bluffing when he said he doesn't have a time frame on it. Could Cody turn heel at SummerSlam? I suppose he could. He could turn heel in a month or so. It could also take a year. It could also take three years because we're witnessing, effectively, simultaneously, stories being told on a micro and a macro level."

It'll be interesting to see whether Cody Rhodes walks out of SummerSlam as world champion again.

If you use the first quote from this article, please credit Busted Open 24/7 and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

