Cody Rhodes has gained 20 lbs during injury recovery and is the "thickest he’s been in his life" - Reports

Cody Rhodes has been on a long road to recovery since his heroic performance at Hell in a Cell in June. The latest update, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer, states that The American Nightmare has put on some weight while on the sidelines.

Dave Meltzer revealed that Rhodes is making good progress in his injury rehabilitation as he focuses on building his strength and endurance.

The former AEW star is reportedly working with several prominent trainers as he intends on bulking up ahead of his WWE return. It was noted that Cody Rhodes was legitimately walking around at 240 pounds, nearly 20 lbs more than his billed weight.

Rhodes has often been around the 220-pound mark throughout his career but is presently the heaviest he's ever been, as stated below in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"Cody Rhodes' recovery is going well. He's been working heavily with top-level trainers to put on size and strength and hit 240 pounds legit, which may be the thickest he's been in his life. He's back to normal when it comes to his ability to train."

Wrestling fans will be glad to know that the former AEW EVP has resumed training and should receive the green signal to wrestle soon from the WWE doctors.

Who will Cody Rhodes face upon his WWE return?

As things stand, the company is yet to determine a definite timeline for Cody Rhodes' comeback despite him being initially rumored to be back for the Royal Rumble.

While we don't know if that could still happen, Triple H's WWE would ideally be secretive about Cody's status. His return will be a massive moment for the company, and presenting it as a surprise will ensure the loudest pop from the audience.

The 37-year-old superstar picked up a win over Seth Rollins before his hiatus, and as speculated by Dave Meltzer, Rhodes could resume his program with The Visionary once he reappears on WWE TV.

Meltzer added:

"No word when he'll return given it makes sense for it to be a surprise. The thing is that based on storyline, his natural return program is Rollins, but Rollins is now a very popular babyface."

WWE has several major possible opponents for Rhodes, but who would you like to see him feud with heading into WrestleMania? Share it in the comments section below.

