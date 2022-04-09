×
Cody Rhodes to have a long-term feud with former WWE Champion - Reports

The former AEW Superstar has finally returned to WWE
Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Apr 09, 2022 12:02 PM IST
Rumors

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in a match against Seth Rollins after Vince McMahon told The Architect that he will get a surprise opponent at The Show of Shows. As per reports, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' match was not a one-off, and the two men will be continuing their rivalry.

The American Nightmare addressed the WWE Universe on RAW this week. Seth Rollins interrupted Rhodes' promo, but instead of a fight breaking out, the two men shook hands. What seemed like a show of respect is probably just a mind-games by The Visionary.

Andrew Zarian of Mat Men (via CSS) talked about what the future holds for the former AEW Executive Vice President and Ronda Rousey in WWE. He said that the plan for Rhodes is to have a long feud with Seth Rollins. As for The Baddest Woman On The Planet, she might start teaming up with Shayna Baszler.

''Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian mentioned that plans for Rousey include 'possibly tagging with Shayna Baszler.' He also said that Cody Rhodes will continue his feud with Seth Rollins.''

Cody Rhodes won his return match at WrestleMania 38

The former AEW TNT Champion returned to WWE after six years. He had been an active part of wrestling promotions such as ROH and AEW over the years. Rhodes and Rollins stole the show at WrestleMania and had a splendid match. Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins was commended by fans and critics for making The American Nightmare look like a big star.

Though Rhodes made his intentions clear about going after the WWE Championship, he will first have to take care of Seth Rollins. With the company planning a lengthy rivalry between the two men, it is likely that The Visionary will win their next match against each other, thus leaving options open for a rubber match down the road.

What do you make of Cody Rhodes' long-term feud with Seth Rollins? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
