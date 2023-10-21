Cody Rhodes to have a long-term program with 38-year-old top superstar - Reports

Cody Rhodes lost the Tag Team Championships along with Jey Uso to The Judgement Day. The team of Uso and Rhodes lost because of Jimmy Uso's interference on RAW. Last week on SmackDown, Rhodes and Jey successfully defeated Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. However, The American Nightmare then had a face-off with his old rival, Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns last met each other in the main event of WrestleMania 39 when The Tribal Chief walked out victorious, thanks to the help of his Bloodline. Rhodes has maintained that his story is not over yet, and he is still looking to win the World Championship.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the program between Rhodes and Reigns is the long-term direction the WWE is going with. While the two are on separate brands as of now, a rematch between them is likely to happen at WrestleMania 40.

''The key spot was Reigns and Rhodes going face-to-face. Obviously that is a long-term direction, still the most likely WrestleMania main event,'' said Meltzer

Cody Rhodes commented on his loss to Roman Reigns

This year's Royal Rumble saw Cody Rhodes emerge victorious, earning the opportunity to challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

However, he ultimately fell short in the match, succumbing to a Samoan Spike delivered by Solo Sikoa and a Spear from his formidable opponent. This unexpected outcome left numerous fans stunned, as many had anticipated his victory. Here is what he had to say about his loss to Robbie Fox of My Mom’s Basement:

"The only thing I learned was well, I gotta get back. I gotta get back and I gotta win. I can't call it, I gotta win. That was bittersweet, I mean more bitter than anything. The only thing I was trying to do was look at as many fans as I could and let them know it'll be okay. It was a very tense, awkward, cold feeling at WrestleMania 39 so it opens up opportunities for WrestleMania 40 perhaps to be a different feeling."

With his tag team with Jey Uso seemingly over, The American Nightmare can focus on his singles career yet again and start climbing the ladder to reach the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

