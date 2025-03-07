Cody Rhodes refused to team up with The Rock heading into WrestleMania 41 - Reports

The Rock and Cody Rhodes started a major rivalry in WWE when the people picked The American Nightmare over The Brahma Bull heading into last year's WrestleMania. According to a new report, Rhodes rejected The Final Boss' idea of joining forces for WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Earlier this year, The Final Boss asked for The American Nightmare's soul, and at Elimination Chamber, Rhodes refused to align with The Rock. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), something similar happened backstage when The Rock became unavailable for WrestleMania 41.

The report stated The Final Boss wanted to align with Cody Rhodes and turn him heel. Moreover, people in the company believed the move would've hurt them, and The American Nightmare decided to turn down the idea and remain a babyface.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

This led John Cena, who was the second choice, to turn heel and align with The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. It'll be interesting to see what transpires next heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Cody Rhodes is set to appear on Friday Night SmackDown after WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Earlier this year, The Final Boss confronted Cody Rhodes and demanded his soul in exchange for riches and power. However, The Rock left with an ultimatum, and the two met in Toronto at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Ad

However, after Rhodes turned down The Rock, John Cena turned heel after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott made a statement as they closed the show.

The past year has been filled with challenges for The American Nightmare, as he's been targeted by The Bloodline and betrayed by people who were once his friends and helped him finish his story.

On the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the Undisputed WWE Champion will appear and comment on what transpired in Toronto at Elimination Chamber 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback