Cody Rhodes set to appear on same show as Roman Reigns, will face former WWE Champion - Reports

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns haven't crossed paths in WWE since the RAW after WrestleMania 39. Both men will be present on this week's SmackDown, however, Rhodes will be in a dark match.

In the main event of WrestleMania 39, Rhodes was unsuccessful in beating Reigns and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. A last-minute interference from Solo Sikoa saw The Tribal Chief reign supreme.

The Mohegan Sun Arena website is currently advertising a match between Rhodes and The Miz for this week's SmackDown taping, as per PWInsider. It will be a dark match.

Disco Inferno wasn't a fan of Cody Rhodes' latest match against Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar recently collided in a singles match at WWE Night of Champions. Rhodes was selling a broken arm (one that he suffered in kayfabe) throughout the match.

Lesnar went on to secure a dominant win as The American Nightmare passed out. The Beast Incarnate made up for his loss to Rhodes at Backlash in Puerto Rico.

However, Disco Inferno wasn't a fan of the match. Speaking on K100, he stated that the match lacked logic due to Rhodes' broken arm. He said:

"This was absurd. This was like a parody of a wrestling match, in my opinion. Supposedly Cody was wrestling with a broken arm? And a guy that's a UFC Heavyweight Champion had him in a Kimura and didn't just snap his arm in half? He's got a Kimura on a broken arm! The visual picture should have been him literally snapping the bones, like breaking his arm in half, right? Like a compound fracture."

WWE @WWE



The fans in Jeddah love them some



#WWENOC The American Nightmare has arrived!The fans in Jeddah love them some @CodyRhodes The American Nightmare has arrived!The fans in Jeddah love them some @CodyRhodes 🙌#WWENOC https://t.co/HQzEcHMQJk

This past Monday night on RAW, Rhodes challenged Lesnar to a third match. While the trilogy is yet to be confirmed, the two are expected to collide at SummerSlam.

What is your take on Cody Rhodes' feud with Brock Lesnar so far? Sound off in the comment section

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes