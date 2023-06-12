Cody Rhodes set to face top WWE star at Money In The Bank - Reports 

With Money In The Bank less than three weeks away, it has been reported that Cody Rhodes will face the brash WWE star, Dominik Mysterio.

Last week on RAW, The American Nightmare and The Judgment Day member had a verbal back and forth, ending with Dom hitting Cody with a cheap shot.

According to a recent report from Xero News "Cody and Dom is on for MITB" and "will either be a Mixed tag or other option."

Given Dom's relationship with the SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, many are hoping that Rhodes might receive some aid in the form of his wife Brandi, to suppress The Eradicator.

Former WWE writer on Cody Rhodes' recent booking

Since his loss to Brock Lesnar last month at Night of Champions, Rhodes has been having to advance his rivalry with The Beast on his own, with the former WWE Champion currently not appearing on RAW.

Speaking on his podcast Wrestling with Freddie, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. commented on the difficulties Cody Rhodes might be having in furthering the storyline on his own.

"It's gotta be difficult to keep the crowd behind you when you can't wrestle every week and have it mean something. When you're wrestling the top, top, top dudes, they're not wrestling every week like mid-carders. You just can't feed Cody mid-carders every week. That can get bland."

Prinze Jr. then went on to say that The American Nightmare has done a great job to keep the WWE Universe entertained while Brock continues his absence.

"So for him to come out there and cut these promos, and make them different enough every week, but still living in that same vein, that's worthy of respect and all the social media celebration it's gotten. It's been a week and I still see that 'Brock Lesnar is afraid of Cody Rhodes.' I still see that over my Instagram feed." [8:22 - 9:18] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Having defeated Brock at Backlash in May and then The Beast picking up the win in their rematch, it seems as though the two stars are destined to face one another at SummerSlam in a third and deciding contest.

Will Cody Rhodes get revenge against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

