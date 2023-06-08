"That can get bland" - Former WWE writer explains how 45-year-old star's absence is affecting Cody Rhodes

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about Cody Rhodes carrying on his storyline with Brock Lesnar.

Rhodes has been in a blood feud with Lesnar after WrestleMania. The two stars first clashed at Backlash where Cody walked away with a win. However, at Night of Champion, Brock caught his adversary in the Kimura to win the match and bring the tally to 1-1. The American Nightmare is still not done with the Beast and is pushing for one last match to settle the matter once and for all.

This week on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former writer explained that the top stars like Lesnar were not always on the show to carry on the storyline. He mentioned that Cody was not wrestling every week and yet kept the story intriguing with his promo segments.

"It's gotta be difficult to keep the crowd behind you when you can't wrestle every week and have it mean something. When you're wrestling the top, top, top dudes, they're not wrestling every week like mid-carders. You just can't feed Cody mid-carders every week. That can get bland."

He claimed that Rhodes was doing a great job of keeping the fans interested while Brock was away.

"So for him to come out there and cut these promos, and make them different enough every week, but still living in that same vein, that's worthy of respect and all the social media celebration it's gotten. It's been a week and I still see that 'Brock Lesnar is afraid of Cody Rhodes.' I still see that over my Instagram feed." [From 8:22 - 9:18]

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar could reportedly square off at SummerSlam

Despite two hard-hitting matches already, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are far from settling their differences. The American Nightmare has been calling out The Beast week after week for another showdown.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that the rubber match could go down at SummerSlam.

"Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes 3 is SummerSlam. SummerSlam, Ford Field, match number 3."

This year, SummerSlam will emanate from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on August 5, 2023.

Would you like to see Cody and Brock duke it out one more time? Let us know in the comments section below.

