Cody Rhodes set to finish story with 7-time WWE Champion - Reports

Latest reports on Cody Rhodes continuing his feud with former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for the foreseeable future have come to the fore.

The American Nightmare was all set to go after The Bloodline after they cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but was betrayed by Brock Lesnar on the RAW after WrestleMania. Rhodes was enraged by the vicious attack on him and challenged the former Universal Champion to a match at Backlash.

Brock Lesnar took The American Nightmare to Suplex City during the match but got busted open on an exposed turnbuckle. However, the finish of the match came when Rhodes rolled up The Beast Incarnate.

A new report from WRKD Wrestling has now revealed that the two superstars will go on to finish their feud after Backlash. It was also indicated that even though Cody Rhodes is part of the WWE Heavyweight Championship tournament, Lesnar will soon make his presence felt.

Former champion hinted at possibly returning to WWE to target Cody Rhodes

Matt Cardona has managed to transcend his status as a former WWE star to make a huge name for himself in the wrestling industry. There has been a lot of chatter surrounding him possibly returning to the company three years after his release.

The former Intercontinental Champion was recently asked in an interview on the Heated Shenanigans podcast about which superstar he would feud with if he was to make a return to WWE. The self-proclaimed Indy God hinted at going after Cody Rhodes and turning it into a special story.

"I don't know, off the top of my head, what my first program would be back but there's a lot of guys I'd like to get in the ring with. Cody Rhodes is one of them. And there's a story that is more than just a wrestling story. A true life story. And I think that's what makes wrestling the most special is when there's that element of realism behind it," Matt Cardona said.

Before Cardona can seemingly return and feud with his real-life friend, Rhodes will look to finish his story against Brock Lesnar and revive his attempts at winning the world title.

