Cody Rhodes spotted with other WWE Superstars in Los Angeles while out with an injury - Reports

Cody Rhodes is still recovering from a torn pectoral muscle sustained in the spring. While preparing for his in-ring return, Rhodes has kept himself busy, filming content for WWE's upcoming WWE 2K23 video game with fellow star The Miz. However, they were reportedly not the only ones.

The American Nightmare was written off WWE television in July after undergoing successful surgery to repair a torn right pectoral tendon sustained while preparing for his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins the month before. Rhodes faced Rollins in an absolute classic despite his injury, pulling off an incredible victory.

According to Fightful Select, WWE stars Johnny Gargano, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, Bianca Belair, and WWE 2K22 cover star Rey Mysterio were in Los Angeles to film content for the upcoming game with Cody Rhodes and The Miz.

Maryse, Miz's wife, was also scheduled to attend, though Fightful couldn't confirm whether this was related to her filming content for the game. What was shot for Gargano, Ripley, Priest, Belair, and the Mysterio is also unknown.

Paul Heyman and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns were in Los Angeles on Monday night as RAW aired. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and Bad Bunny were also present, presumably on set.

The company is rumored to be preparing Cody Rhodes to feature heavily at the upcoming WrestleMania

WWE fans have long awaited the return of The American Nightmare. While there is no definite timeline, a new report claims that the company is preparing for Rhodes to be prominently featured at WrestleMania.

The latest report by Fightful Select suggests that Rhodes and Miz had flown to Los Angeles to film material for WrestleMania 39, in which the two would lock up on a local bridge.

According to the report, company sources fully expect the former Intercontinental Champion to return in time for the Showcase of The Immortals. However, it was also rumored that Rhodes' WrestleMania in-ring status was "never really in doubt" to begin with.

Several fans believe Cody Rhodes will return as a participant in the 2023 Royal Rumble match. Many have predicted that he will be the one to finally end the dominant run of current WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

