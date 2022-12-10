Update on Cody Rhodes' WWE in-ring status - Report

WWE fans have long been awaiting the eventual return of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. While there is still no definite timeline, a new report states that the company is preparing for Rhodes to be prominently featured at WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes was officially sidelined in July following successful surgery to repair a torn right pectoral tendon, which he sustained while preparing for his Hell in a Cell bout against Seth Rollins the month prior. Despite Rhodes' injury, he went on to face Rollins in an absolute classic. Eventually pulling out an improbable win.

Since then, the WWE Universe has not seen much of the former AEW EVP, with the company providing very few updates on the superstar's health. According to the latest report from Fightful Select, Rhodes and The Miz reportedly filmed a commercial for WrestleMania 39 Thursday in Los Angeles.

The report went on to say that sources within the company fully expect the former Intercontinental Champion to be back in time for the Showcase of the Immortals. However, it was also mentioned that Rhodes' in-ring status for WrestleMania was "never really in doubt" to begin with.

As earlier reports have noted, WrestleMania 39 has already broken records when compared to previous WrestleManias. In August, it was reported that WWE had already sold over 80% of its available tickets for the SoFi Stadium event.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was recently spotted in "great" shape in lead up to potential in-ring return

While fans anxiously await to hear Kingdom by Downstait fill the nearest arena, Cody Rhodes has been working hard to rehab from his surgery and get back in ring shape.

Earlier this week, Rhodes was featured in an Instagram post shared by the Sports Rehabilitation Center Physical Therapy, located in Atlanta, Georgia. The post featured Rhodes next to a fan looking as healthy as ever.

Many fans have speculated that Rhodes could return as an entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble match. Several have called for Rhodes to be the one to finally defeat the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

